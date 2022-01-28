MUR conducts ongoing mitigation measures of Lot P’s construction to reduce impacts

MACAU, January 28 - Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) attaches great importance to residents’ and association’s comments regarding the construction works for temporary and home-swap housing units on Lot P in Areia Preta, and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

MUR continues to take necessary measures such as installing noise barriers, using low noise and vibration machinery to minimise impacts on nearby residents during the construction period.

MUR has requested contractors to strictly follow mitigation measures in accordance with relevant environmental monitoring plan, including setting up an environmental monitoring team to strictly abide by the law on prevention and control of noise pollution and its relevant guidelines, conducting noise monitoring and air quality, as well as providing a summary environmental monitoring and audit report to relevant government departments on a monthly basis.

MUR has adopted a bored piling foundation scheme at all tower areas to minimise disturbance of noise and vibration. In addition, noise barriers have been installed around the construction site and on the pile driving machinery. Only low noise construction activities are allowed in the evening within permitted working hours.

Moreover, MUR has also set up various building and ground monitoring checkpoints at nearby buildings and around the construction site before the commencement of works. The monitoring items include settlement monitoring, tilt monitoring and vibration monitoring checkpoints, among others. In addition, an early warning system has been formulated for the prevention of any impact the construction has on the surrounding community and nearby residential buildings’ structures.

To date, the buildings’ conditions are all stable and no abnormality has been found, the monitoring will be continued during the construction period.

MUR’s official website is regularly updated so that the general public can get access to the projects’ status at any time. A 24-hour hotline (6366 2381) has also been set up to maintain good communication with the public, where residents can call to lodge queries regarding the construction of the project so that appropriate measures can be taken promptly and effectively.