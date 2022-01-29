Helping students to Achieve their Dreams of Becoming a Doctor
Davao Medical University Has Been a Top Pick For Indian Students Find WHY? Below....CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davao Medical College in Philippines the price is not the only thing that makes it appealing. Candidates for MBBS in Philippines Admission can get direct entry with a lower entry score, according to ERWIN ROMMELN.HONTIVEROS MD PEd (Dean of Davao medical College.)
Some students may be astonished to learn that they can be admitted with as little as 50% in the required subjects and that the Philippines offers a low cost of living as additional incentives to complete their medical education.
Another feature is that the educational standard is extremely excellent. According to ERWIN ROMMELN.HONTIVEROS, the language medium for MBBS in the Philippines is English. It is critical assurance for overseas students completing their education in English that the language will not become a hindrance.
In July of 1976, the Davao Medical University was established. Its College of Medicine was the first of its kind in Mindanao, and it is dedicated to offering the highest quality medical education and training, resulting in the provision of excellent medical treatment in both rural and urban regions.
The Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) is Mindanao's first and only medical school (3rd largest city in Philippines). It is one of the top six medical schools in the Philippines. The College is accredited by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS), allowing Indian students to practice medicine in India after completing their MBBS degree in the Philippines.
DMSF is regarded as one of the best medical schools in the Philippines for getting an MBBS degree. It has a number of partnerships with reputable universities and organizations all over the world. According to EC provisions, the Philippines government has given the college permission to enroll overseas students. Every year, over 2000 Indian students apply to the College for MBBS admission.
Davao Doctors Hospital, Broken shire Hospital, San Pedro Hospital, and Southern Philippines Medical Centre are all connected hospitals of the Davao Medical School. For clinical practice, these hospitals have combined bed strength of almost 4000 beds.
Students at the Davao Medical School Foundation have access to a variety of resources, including Simulated Mannequin Stations, an Ultra-Modern Library of International Standards, Team Learning Centers (TLC), and more. The College not only had this, but it also had great clinical instruction and training with hands-on experience. There are approximately 125 faculty members from a variety of medical disciplines, and the total student population for all four years is usually around 1,058.
Davao Medical School Foundation's MBBS program is ranked among the top six medical schools in the Philippines.
• It is based on the American educational system and gives an MD degree.
• Only medical school with over 4000 beds for clinical rotations.
• For clinical rotations in the third and fourth years of their studies, students are linked with the Davao Medical Center, the Davao Doctors Hospitals, San Pedro Hospital, and Broken shire Memorial Hospital.
• The DMSF Medical College has more than 125 faculty members.
• The total number of students in all four years is usually around 10,058.
• Since its founding, the Davao Medical School Foundation has graduated over 5000 Indian students.
• It is one of the Philippines' MCI-approved medical schools.
It is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), ECFMG and FAIMER accredited.
The benefits of the Davao Medical School Foundation are as follows:
• Davao Medical School University is placed 134th among the Philippines' top medical schools.
• Medical colleges recognized by the National Medical Council (NMC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
• English is the medium of instruction at Davao Medical School University.
• Strong relationships to prestigious medical universities throughout the world.
• A secure environment in which to complete the MBBS course.
• A problem-based learning approach.
• Emphasize the importance of the student's practical skills.
• In addition to instruction, research, patient, community health care, and community participation, the university delivers human and integral health sciences education and services with an emphasis on primary health care.
Library of the Davao Medical College
The Davao Medical School Foundation Library employs better information retrieval and access technologies and methodologies. DMSF has constructed two libraries on campus to meet the growing needs of its students and scholars. The Annex Library is on the third floor of the Nursing Building, while the Main Library is on the third floor of the main building. A Standard Library Automation System is used in each of these libraries to make data access and retrieval more convenient.
DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL CRITERIA FOR ELIGIBILITY
The Indian student must meet the following eligibility conditions for Davao Medical School Foundation before applying to pursue MBBS at Davao Medical School Foundation. Students whose applications do not meet these eligibility requirements will be denied.
• The applicant must be an Indian citizen and have passed the NEET exams before applying for MBBS in the Philippines.
• In the same attempt, the student must pass all HSC subjects administered by any board recognized by India.
• Backward Class and Most Backward Class (OC/BC/BCM/MBC) for Other Communities
• For Schedule /Reserved Category (SC/ST/SCA): o Minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology o Pass in English • For Schedule /Reserved Category (SC/ST/SCA): o Minimum of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology o Pass in English
• As of December 31st, the applicant must be at least 17 years old.
• Students in their 12th grade who took science group are eligible to apply for the course.
Admission Requirements for Davao Medical College
• A copy of the applicant's transcript of records and diploma (original copy)
• Honorable Dismissal Certificate (original copy)
• Two college professors' certificates of good moral character
• 2" x 2" ID photo (colored backdrop with white background) – 2
• 2 copies of a 1" x 1" ID photo (colored with a white backdrop)
• NMAT (National Medical Admission Test) score (original)
• School Physician's Medical Report, which includes:
• Laboratory examination
• CBC, blood typing, urine
• Chest x-ray, PA view
• Neuropsychiatric assessment
Davao medical college Admission Procedure
Submitted online Davao medical school foundation admission application forms will be evaluated by the Office of the Dean. The applicants will be informed about the status of his/her application. If the applicant is qualified, the school will send to the applicant the following for admission.
• Notice of Acceptance (NOA)*
• Personal History Statement forms for the applicant to fill-up (6 copies)
• Certificate of Eligibility for Admission (CEA) form for the applicant to fill-up (not required for lateral entrants)
• The Notice of Acceptance should not be construed as the actual enrollment.
The list of the following original documents should be submitted to the office of the Dean at least 30 days prior to the start of the incoming academic year.
• Official transcript of records and diploma
• Notarized Affidavit of Support, including bank statements or notarized notice of grant for institutional scholars to cover applicant’s expenses for school dues, accommodation, subsistence, and other incidental expenses
• Photocopy of passport pages where the name, photo, birthday, birthplace appear
• Student’s Personal History Statement (6 copies) with 2 x 2 recently taken photograph
• Police Clearance issued by the National Police Authorities in the student’s country of origin or residence
• Birth certificate
• Letter of Recommendation from two former college professors
Davao medical college Hostel and Accommodation
Separate hostel facilities are available for boys and girls maintained by the of Davao Medical school Foundation for International students with the following facilities.
DMSF provides separate housing facilities to Indian students enrolling in the University for MBBS. All the hostel rooms are equipped with every required facility like air-conditioner, almirahs, mattresses, furniture, Wi-Fi, etc.
Safety & security is the main concern of the College’s administration. Proper safety measures are taken for the students living on campus like CCTVs surveillance, Fire safety kits, patrolling in the campus, electronic entrance system to the hostels and much more.
Dining facilities include Indian food availability in hostel’s mess, which is an added attraction for Indian students to take admission in Davao Medical School Foundation.
Davao medical college Indian Student Life
Life at DMSF is jubilant and students never feel that they are away from their home. The college is considered as the “Home away from Home”.
Keeping the health & fitness in mind, College provides a state-of-the-art gymnasium, full-equipped with the latest equipment within the campus. Instructors and trainers are also available to train the students and staff.
Davao Medical School Foundation Admission - MBBS Duration
MBBS course duration is of 6 years
Davao Medical School Foundation is providing all international and local students of the Philippines with 6 years. The duration of a medical degree in the Philippines is 6 years which includes 5 years of mbbs course and 1 year of internship.
In conclusion, studying MBBS in the Philippines is the most convenient and cost-effective option for students. It is the candidate's responsibility to make the most of the chance. Finally ERWIN ROMMELN.HONTIVEROS believes that every area to study MBBS has drawbacks, and students must weigh the benefits and drawbacks of studying MBBS in the Philippines from their personal perspective and position.
