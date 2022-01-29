FWC officers in Tampa prepare for Gasparilla boat parade with refresher training on BUI enforcement

On Jan. 28, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers took part in a BUI refresher training in preparation for the Gasparilla boat invasion. The FWC wants to remind this Saturday’s event vessel operators that boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have fatal consequences and is never worth the risk. The FWC urges boaters to designate a sober operator before leaving the boat ramp. FWC officers and partner agencies will be on the lookout for impaired operators and boating under the influence can lead to arrest. Not only is it illegal but it is dangerous to you, your passengers and other boaters.

“Public safety is our highest priority and officers will be on the lookout for boaters that are operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Capt. Evan Laskowski, FWC Southwest Region Division of Law Enforcement. “We have zero tolerance for boating under the influence, so designate a sober operator. We want everyone to have a great time at the event but make sure to do so safely.”

The FWC has some additional tips for those boaters attending the Gasparilla boat invasion:

Life jackets save lives . Find a comfortable life jacket and WEAR IT.

. Find a comfortable life jacket and WEAR IT. Check your safety equipment. This is very important to do before getting on the water. Know where your safety equipment is located before an emergency arises.

This is very important to do before getting on the water. Know where your safety equipment is located before an emergency arises. Be aware of your surroundings. The water will be extremely congested during this event. Pay attention and maintain a 360-degree awareness while operating a boat.

The water will be extremely congested during this event. Pay attention and maintain a 360-degree awareness while operating a boat. Pay attention to the weather. The weather and sea conditions can change rapidly. Check the weather before heading out in the morning to ensure that you are not operating in hazardous conditions based on your vessel size and your location.

To report people who are operating boats dangerously, call 888-404-FWCC or text Tip@MyFWC.com.

For more information about boating safety, visit MyFWC.com/boating.