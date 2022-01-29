Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,654 in the last 365 days.

FWC officers in Tampa prepare for Gasparilla boat parade with refresher training on BUI enforcement

On Jan. 28, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers took part in a BUI refresher training in preparation for the Gasparilla boat invasion. The FWC wants to remind this Saturday’s event vessel operators that boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have fatal consequences and is never worth the risk. The FWC urges boaters to designate a sober operator before leaving the boat ramp. FWC officers and partner agencies will be on the lookout for impaired operators and boating under the influence can lead to arrest. Not only is it illegal but it is dangerous to you, your passengers and other boaters.

 “Public safety is our highest priority and officers will be on the lookout for boaters that are operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Capt. Evan Laskowski, FWC Southwest Region Division of Law Enforcement. “We have zero tolerance for boating under the influence, so designate a sober operator. We want everyone to have a great time at the event but make sure to do so safely.”

The FWC has some additional tips for those boaters attending the Gasparilla boat invasion:

  • Life jackets save lives. Find a comfortable life jacket and WEAR IT.
  • Check your safety equipment. This is very important to do before getting on the water. Know where your safety equipment is located before an emergency arises.
  • Be aware of your surroundings. The water will be extremely congested during this event. Pay attention and maintain a 360-degree awareness while operating a boat.
  • Pay attention to the weather. The weather and sea conditions can change rapidly. Check the weather before heading out in the morning to ensure that you are not operating in hazardous conditions based on your vessel size and your location.

To report people who are operating boats dangerously, call 888-404-FWCC or text Tip@MyFWC.com.

For more information about boating safety, visit MyFWC.com/boating.

You just read:

FWC officers in Tampa prepare for Gasparilla boat parade with refresher training on BUI enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.