WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to amend 60.23 (32) (b) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: allowing the Town of Gibraltar in Door County to create a tax incremental district in the same manner as a city or village. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab914
You just read:
AB914 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2022-01-28
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.