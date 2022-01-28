AB923 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2022-01-28
WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to amend 655.007; and to create 655.0165 of the statutes; Relating to: claims for loss of society and companionship resulting from medical malpractice. (FE)
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/28/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Sinicki; cosponsored by Senator Johnson
|1/28/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary
