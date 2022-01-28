AB924 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2022-01-28
WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to amend 655.017, 893.55 (4) (b) and 893.55 (4) (d) 1.; and to repeal and recreate 893.55 (1d) of the statutes; Relating to: recovery of noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases.
Status: A - Judiciary
|1/28/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Sinicki; cosponsored by Senator Johnson
|1/28/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary
