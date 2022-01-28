AB928 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2022-01-28

WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to amend 341.27 (title), 341.27 (1), 341.27 (3) (intro.), 341.27 (3) (a), 341.27 (3) (b), 341.28 (title), 341.28 (1), 341.28 (2) (intro.), 341.28 (2) (a), 341.28 (2) (b), 341.28 (3), 341.28 (4) (intro.), 341.28 (4) (a), 341.28 (4) (b), 341.28 (4) (c), 341.28 (5), 341.28 (6), 341.28 (7) (intro.), 341.28 (7) (a), 341.28 (7) (b), 341.29 (title), 341.29 (1), 341.295 (title), 341.31 (title), 341.31 (1) (b) 6. and 342.15 (4) (a); and to create 341.27 (2), 341.27 (3) (c) and 341.35 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: registration periods for certain motor vehicles and reuse of registration plates. (FE)