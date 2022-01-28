WISCONSIN, January 28 - Relating to: honoring the public service of Thomas Barrett and congratulating him on his continued service to our state and country as the United States Ambassador to Luxembourg.
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr122
You just read:
AJR122 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2022-01-28
