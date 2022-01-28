Submit Release
New customer report highlights early success of Enhanced Care

CANADA, January 28 - A report on ICBC’s Enhanced Care auto insurance model reveals that British Columbians have received $594 million in refunds and saved hundreds of millions of dollars on their renewals since its introduction.

Customers with full-coverage ICBC insurance have saved an average of 28%, or about $490, when renewing their policies for the first time under Enhanced Care. That is more than the 20%, or an average savings of $400, that was originally forecast when Enhanced Care was announced in 2020.

The report highlights the savings and benefits British Columbians have seen since Enhanced Care launched on May 1, 2021. It also shares how government and ICBC continue to shape and evolve Enhanced Care by working closely with those who helped build it. 

Key highlights from the report include:

  • ICBC has issued more than 3.6 million Enhanced Care refunds to eligible customers, averaging $150 per refund for a total of $594 million returned to customers; and
  • new and significantly improved benefits under Enhanced Care are helping British Columbians injured in crashes with their recovery journey, including more than 100 families who have accessed ICBC’s new caregiver benefit and more than 1,500 people who have benefited from improved mental-health supports.

Government and ICBC created a new model with Enhanced Care that provides lower-cost insurance with significantly improved care, recovery and income-replacement benefits.

“This is the result of extensive consultation and hard work,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “To create the Enhanced Care model, we listened to British Columbians, we listened to industry partners, and we listened to voices of health-care representatives and disability advocates. Not only is Enhanced Care saving money, it ensures British Columbians get the care they need when they need it, and for as long as they need it.”

The full Enhanced Care customer report is available online: https://www.icbc.com/about-icbc/company-info/Pages/enhanced-care-customer-report.aspx

