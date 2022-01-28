SB893 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2022-01-28

WISCONSIN, January 28 - An Act to amend 863.27, 865.201 (1), 867.046 (1) (c), 867.046 (1m) and 867.046 (2) (intro.); and to create 705.18 and 867.046 (2) (L) of the statutes; Relating to: nonprobate transfers of farming implements at death. (FE)