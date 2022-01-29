Submit Release
Everything Legendary & Llewellyn The Fit Foodie Partner Up To Battle Poor Health In The Community

LLTFF Weight loss

The Power of LLTFF

Event scheduled for the 3rd of April will be held in Los Angeles and will see the Llewellyn the Fit Foodie give out lots of free vegan burgers

People want to maintain a healthy diet, doesn't means giving up the tastiest meals on the planet If my dad would have exercised when I was growing up, he would still be here.”
— Llewellyn the Fit Foodie (LLTFF)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 3rd, 2022: Llewellyn The Fit Foodie is delighted to announce that he will be partnering with the plant-based food company, Everything Legendary, to distribute free vegan burgers in the city of Los Angeles. The event which is scheduled to be held on the 3rd of April, 2022, was planned by both parties to help people kickstart a healthy plant-based diet.

Everything Legendary is a black-owned business that specializes in making tasty plant-based food with flavor like no other. The brand's solution to poor eating habits is so unique and practical that it recently landed a $300,000 deal with Shark Tank's Mark Cuban. Currently sold in over 300 Target locations across the US, Everything Legendary says it is “proud to be leading the way for everyone craving legendary flavor in a healthy plant-based meal.”

As a health and fitness influencer dedicated to helping people become the best version of themselves, Llewellyn The Fit Foodie is particularly excited about the upcoming event and the effect it will have on the lives of everyone who gets a free vegan burger (while supplies last).

“A lot of people want to maintain a healthy diet, but find it difficult because they feel that means giving up the tastiest meals on the planet. By freely giving away these legendary tasty vegan burgers, we will be spreading the awareness that a plant-based diet can be just as tasty as regular meals, with the added advantage of being good for your health and general body well-being.” - Llewellyn The Fit Foodie.

Through his Fit Food Program, Llewellyn sheds light on how a simple combination of home bodyweight exercises, the power of changing eating habits, and minimal cardio can help people live long healthy lives. Llewellyn has also revealed that he understands exactly how difficult maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be, but more importantly how dangerous not maintaining one is.

“If my dad would have exercised when I was growing up, he would still be here. He passed when I was young and that has always bothered me that exercise was never discussed as a family.”— Llewellyn Christian.

The LLTFF Fit Food Program mixes healthy eating with 4 simple exercises that can be done anywhere, and at any time. Participants can move at their own pace and desired intensity level, while still having fun and treating their taste buds to delightful new experiences.

The Llewellyn the Fit Foodie 30 Day at Home Workout Challenge!

