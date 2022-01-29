Travel Bans in effect for January 29 for tractor-trailers, all other vehicles because of expected blizzard conditions

With heavy snow and high winds expected to create blizzard conditions and treacherous driving on Rhode Island roads on Saturday, January 29, Governor Dan McKee has issued an executive order setting in place two types of travel bans.

From 6 a.m. to midnight, all tractor-trailers, except those carrying emergency supplies, will be prohibited. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a general ban on all motor vehicles will be in effect. Further details on both restrictions can be found at https://governor.ri.gov/executive-orders/executive-order-22-10. The bans are for all roads, state and local roads, in Rhode Island.

This restriction will allow the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, as well as city and town departments of public works, to keep roadways passable and safe for emergency vehicles.

The latest forecasts call for snow starting shortly after midnight with snowfall rates of 2-4 inches possible during the daytime hours. Combined with high winds, travel will be very difficult. All motorists are advised to plan ahead now to avoid travel on Saturday.

Any drivers who have to be out, including those permitted under the conditions of the bans, should drive with reduced speed, avoid distraction, and buckle up. And if you encounter plows, do not pass them. The safest place in a storm is a safe distance behind plow trucks.