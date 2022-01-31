This piece also delves into the origin and nature of religion and curates a path of wisdom to discover reasonable answers to the mystery of it all.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F.B. Nieman’s Religion and Reason: An Introduction exhorts readers to challenge themselves and unveil the explicit reason of whence and why we are here at all. Aside from offering perspicuous hypotheses on one’s life purpose, this piece also delves into the origin and nature of religion and curates a path of wisdom to discover reasonable answers to the mystery of it all, the underlying subtlety behind religion that some of us overlook.

Perhaps one of the reasons why religions have always flourished and will continue to flourish is due to its innate ability to offer answers to questions that randomly crosses one’s mind but should always go through lengths to provide a reasonable answer.

Nieman writes “The Hebrew prophet Isaiah once relayed as a message from God the exhortation, “Come, let us reason together!” (Isa. 1:18). This book is an invitation to do just that.”

In his book, Nieman also described the book as both a blessing and a curse as the world has been inspired and horrified, liberated and enslaved by religion. The book plucks how reason, which separates us humans from animals, connotes and makes up the philosophy of religion. Though any personal insights about religions can lead to criticisms and can potentially raise a debate, Nieman prays that no one be scandalized and appalled by what he has written.

F.B. Nieman began his higher education with an Honor’s degree having a double major in Classical Languages (Latin and Greek) and Philosophy at Xavier University of Ohio. A sudden teaching fellowship from Saint Louis University brought Nieman an experience teaching Philosophy to undergraduates. Though marriage and the arrival of children temporarily put his studies on hold while teaching Philosophy to undergraduates, Nieman’s numerous experiences in studying and teaching Theology continues. The recent events wherein people have pursued wealth, bombed innocent women and children further spurred him to write this piece.

Religion and Reason: An Introduction

Written by: F.B. Nieman

