AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. (AGSO) CEO Alex Majalca Jr Interview with OAG Consulting.

About

Titan NRG is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in 9 states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks and 2500+ customers. Vespene with wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage. We're focused on vertical integration while expanding our operations to cover everything from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for our customers, company, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.