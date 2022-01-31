AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. (AGSO) CEO Alex Majalca Jr Interview with OAG Consulting
AgriSolar Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGSO)
I'd like to thank Josh with OAG Consulting for conducting the interview and helping with investor awareness.”TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday's recording between AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. CEO Alex Majalca Jr and Josh Miller with OAG Consulting.
— Alex Majalca Jr. -CEO
Investors expressed interest and submitted questions via social media which sparked a Q&A between Alex Majalca Jr and Josh Miller with OAG Consulting. "There has been interest in getting this done for some time and schedules finally allowed it to happen. We plan on doing a follow-up interview after the merger is completed". said Alex Majalca Jr. Titan NRG’s President and CEO.
Josh Miller with OAG Consulting said “I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to sit down with Alex and get a deep dive into what makes Titan NRG unique, I look forward to their continued growth and success”
###
NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGSO/profile Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.
Investor Relations
Tiran NRG, Inc.
+1 520-743-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Facebook
Other
AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. (AGSO) CEO Alex Majalca Jr Interview with OAG Consulting.