Refractive Surgery Council Reports 32% YTD Increase in Laser Vision Correction Procedure Volume over 2020
More than 833,000 LASIK, SMILE and PRK Procedures Performed in 2021, Highest Volume Since Tracking Began in 2015
Total 2021 procedure volume topped 833,000 for the first time since RSC began tracking in 2015, demonstrating a significant consumer shift toward LASIK, SMILE, and PRK from glasses and contacts.”DALLAS, TX, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Refractive Surgery Council (RSC), which helps consumers make informed choices about vision correction options, today reported laser vision correction (LVC) procedure volume for Q4 2021 at 190,509, marking a year-to-date increase of 32 percent over 2020. The total procedure volume for 2021 topped 833,000 for the first time since RSC began tracking LASIK, SMILE, and PRK procedures in 2015, demonstrating a significant consumer shift toward refractive surgery options to glasses and contacts.
“We can confidently state LASIK, SMILE and other laser vision correction procedures are trending upwards. Looking at the historical data, it is clear 2021’s performance is reflective of a renewed consumer interest in and demand for the procedures, not just about catching up from pandemic-related disruptions,” said RSC Chairman Jim Wachtman. “Given the trend in people prioritizing their personal goals, we are very optimistic about 2022.”
Today, there are many options in LVC to suit a significant portion of the 165 million American adults who need vision correction. The most popular procedures include LASIK, SMILE, and PRK each of which use sophisticated computer-guided laser technology to reshape the cornea to improve its ability to focus.
“The burgeoning epidemic of myopia, combined with the intense digital lifestyle consumers lead today, bring LASIK, SMILE and other vision correction procedures into focus,” said Richard Lindstrom, M.D., founder and attending surgeon emeritus, Minnesota Eye Consultants, and member of the Refractive Surgery Council’s Advisory Board. “Couple this with the many exciting diagnostic, treatment, and technology advancements in the field of ophthalmology, it becomes increasingly important for patients to make a point of scheduling their annual eye exams to ensure they are taking advantage of the latest innovations in eye and vision care.”
RSC’s procedure volume report is based upon utilization data gathered from the industry’s leading refractive device manufacturers, providing a valuable market performance indicator for the sector.
About the Refractive Surgery Council
Formed in 2010, the Refractive Surgery Council is a leading voice in the field of refractive surgery. Its members are comprised of industry representatives from Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Vision Surgical, Zeiss, and Ziemer, as well as medical organizations, including the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), the International Society for Refractive Surgery (ISRS) and the Refractive Surgery Alliance Society (RSA). Through its educational programs, RSC helps people make informed choices about laser vision correction. RSC recently refreshed its website (https://americanrefractivesurgerycouncil.org/) improving its experience and making it easy for patients to research the information they seek about laser vision correction.
