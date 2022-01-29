MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during February

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 28, 2022

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

"Ensuring that families have access to nutritious food is a top priority of my administration," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "I applaud MDHHS and our partners from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for putting Michiganders first and continuing to provide this valuable resource to the people of Flint. Together, we can help families thrive and continue building on our economic momentum."

February's mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce and proteins, including grapefruit, potatoes, apples, ground turkey and cheese.

February dates for distributions are:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.

South Flint Food Kitchen (conducted by End Times church), 3410 Fenton Road Friday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St. Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information about additional food distributions will be announced as they are scheduled. To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website at FBEM.org and find the updated schedule on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page, or call 810-239-4441.

