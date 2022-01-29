Submit Release
01/28/22-MAKAPU’U LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL AND PARKING AREAS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE NEXT WEEK

For Immediate News Release: January 28, 2022

MAKAPU’U LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL AND PARKING AREAS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE NEXT WEEK

(Honolulu) – Beginning Tuesday February 1st for three consecutive days from 7:00am to 11:00am the entire Makapu’u Lighthouse trail and parking areas at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline will be closed for maintenance. Barricades and temporary signs will be placed at the park entrance alerting park users not to enter. This closure is to protect people from flying debris during the maintenance process for the safety of park users.

Shoreline access areas will remain open for walk-in visitors able to access from adjacent Wawamalu/Sandy Beach.

# # #

For more information on the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/oahu/kaiwi-state-scenic-shoreline/

For more information on the Makapuʻu Lighthouse trail:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/hiking/oahu/makapuu-point-lighthouse-trail/

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

