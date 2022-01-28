Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Resort-Style Estate on Kona Coast

Turnkey resort-style estate in exclusive gated community Panoramic coastline and ocean views Designed by renowned architect Lucky Bennett Sprawling primary suite plus 8 private guest suites 5 lush acres with coffee trees, fruit orchards, & hibiscus

75-877 Keaolani Drive is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the 75-877 Keaolani Drive, a private turnkey resort-style estate in the exclusive Keaolani community, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life.

Listed for $7.75M million, the property sold via auction on January 26th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 42 days prior to the sale resulted in over 56,100+ website/page views, 916+ prospects, 125 open house tours, 30 showings, and 9 bidders.

“Once again, in just six weeks, the combined efforts of our team and the Concierge Auctions team resulted in a successful sale,” said listing agent, Carrie Nicholson. “The services and global reach they provide are truly remarkable and offer an unmatched ability to bring a field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction. We cannot wait to be back in action once again in the near future.”

Tucked high on the coveted slopes of Holualoa, this turnkey, Lucky Bennett-designed estate is a five-acre paradise surrounded by panoramic coastline and ocean views, not to mention the 70-plus varieties of fruit orchards, working coffee farm, and Hawaii’s largest private collection of hibiscus plant varieties.

Kailua-Kona sits in the middle of the “West Side” coastline of the Big Island, where the town’s central location and idyllic weather makes it a recreational playground. Just north of the city, stretching white sand beaches and world-renowned golf courses await. To the south, explore calm waters ideal for snorkeling and water sports. Shops, farmers markets, art villages, world-famous Kona coffee, and restaurants provide endless activity. Ali’i Drive, Kona’s coastal street, is minutes away from galleries, shopping and dining, all without sacrificing the remote privacy of the property’s setting. The charming Holualoa art village is only eight minutes away, and the Kona International Airport is a convenient 25-minute drive where one can jet off to Honolulu in 3 hours or travel to the destination of choice.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com

75-877 Keaolani Drive | Kona Coast, Big Island, HI