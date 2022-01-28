Council Updates Deadlines, Hearing Dates for Court of Appeals, Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancies

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments today filed amended notices for the imminent vacancies in the Court of Appeals Middle Section and Court of Criminal Appeals Eastern Section.

The application deadline for the imminent vacancy in the Court of Appeals Middle Section is now 12:00 p.m. CST on Monday, February 28, 2022. The hearing dates will now be March 17 and March 18, 2022.

The application deadline for the two imminent vacancies in the Court of Criminal Appeals Eastern Section is now 12:00 p.m. CST on Monday, February 21, 2022. The hearings dates remain March 3 and March 4, 2022.

Candidates for the vacancies should review the amended notices for additional information.

Individuals interested in attending the hearings remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Council to express their opposition concerning an applicant should review the updated notices for further instruction and deadlines.

The amended notice for the Court of Appeals Middle Section vacancy is here.

The amended notice for the Court of Criminal Appeals Eastern Section vacancies is here.