VERA BRADLEY PARTNERS WITH ONE ATTA TIME TO PROVIDE CLEAN WATER IN CAMBODIA

Vera Bradley’s Cambodia Clean Water Project to Provide 800 Factory Workers with Water Filtration Systems to Improve the Health of Families without Clean Water

The Vera Bradley Project is extremely important to the people of Cambodia, and we are honored to be a part of it.” — Sean Kappauf, Executive Director, One ATTA Time

QUINCY, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), an iconic lifestyle brand, has partnered with One ATTA Time, an organization providing clean water in Vietnam, Columbia, El Salvador, Honduras, Uganda, Mexico, Fiji, the Caribbean and the USA, to provide clean water to 800 employees at a contracted manufacturing facility in Cambodia. Though one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, more than two million people in Cambodia lack access to safe water. Vera Bradley, known for its “VB Cares” corporate responsibility program, is committed to making the world a brighter place by caring for people and the planet.

Vera Bradley’s Cambodia Clean Water Project will give recipients access to safe, clean water at home, helping to prevent families and children from becoming ill due to water-born illnesses. Each worker will receive an innovative and environmentally sustainable water filtration system featuring Sawyer filters and other materials provided by One ATTA Time. Each filtration system is designed to provide clean water for an estimated 20+ years.

“Readily accessible, safe-to-drink water is something many of us take for granted, but it is a constant concern for millions of people around the world. While Vera Bradley is unable to solve the global water crisis alone, we are proud to partner with One ATTA Time to make a difference in the lives of 800 Cambodian families for years to come. We hope our efforts inspire others to take action, too,” said Stephanie Scheele, Vera Bradley’s Chief Purpose and Communication Officer.

Vera Bradley’s Cambodia Clean Water Project is anticipated to be implemented in early 2022. One ATTA Time will teach each family how to care for their filtration system to extend its life and effectiveness. As with many of One ATTA Time’s clean water projects around the world, the improved health of the families receiving water filtration systems in Cambodia will be carefully monitored and documented.

“One ATTA Time is committed to the health and well-being of children and families across the world through providing clean water,” indicated Sean Kappauf, Executive Director of One ATTA Time. “The Vera Bradley Project is extremely important to the people of Cambodia, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.: Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Both brands have devoted, multi-generational female customer bases and are socially connected with a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness. Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller. The brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a controlling interest in Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.



About One ATTA Time: One ATTA Time brings healing to children around the world by providing clean water to heal those with preventable illnesses caused by waterborne diseases. One ATTA Time is a registered 501(c)3 humanitarian non-profit organization dedicated to taking water filtration to communities in desperate need of clean water. For more information about One ATTA Time, to become involved or to become a partner, please visit the website www.oneattatime.org or contact Debbie Collette debbie@oneattatime.org.

