Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group Launches DEI Council with Top Bay Area Talent
DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 10 years driving economic impact, a regional spirit of empathy and the mission of providing opportunity for all, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) created a vision for the Tri-Valley’s next 20 years with their 2040 Vision Plan. The 2040 Vision emphasizes increasing diversity across leadership, weaving equitable opportunities into the fabric of the Tri-Valley’s ecosystem and making inclusion a central tenet for future collaboration.
This month, in support of the 2040 Vision, ITV launched its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council, led by some of the top strategists in the region. ITV’s DEI think-tank of experts bring with them a diversity of experience from key industries including tech, education, non-profit community groups and the corporate sector.
DEI Council Co-Chair Beth McCormick states, “I am honored to work with this distinguished group of council members, all of whom bring expertise in various aspects of DEI and demonstrated histories as change agents. The DEI space is dynamic and constantly evolving but with this experienced council approaching the process systematically, we have the potential to change lives in the Tri-Valley. I interact with many of the leaders involved with ITV and am
confident that this is the organization to make a real impact in the Tri-Valley.”
The Council’s objective is to infuse the Tri-Valley with best practices in DEI, inspiring innovative new approaches and practices to take hold in the region.
“ITV’s power is in the talent of its partner organizations and the diversity of experience and expertise our leaders bring to the table. We are honored to have such an esteemed group leading our DEI efforts and are confident that their contributions will have a lasting impact on the entire Tri-Valley ecosystem,” says ITV CEO Lynn Naylor.
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council
Co-Chair: Beth McCormick, Director of Strategic Workforce Development, Lawrence Livermore National Lab
McCormick is responsible for DEI programs for 2500 employees at LLNL. She leads the Engineering Women’s Council and spearheaded the nationally recognized Vets2Tech program which was recognized as a best practice by the Obama administration and awarded the 2017 Education Innovation Award by East Bay Economic Development Alliance.
Co-Chair: Dr. Dyrell Foster, President, Las Positas College
Dr. Foster has a 20-year proven track record of advancing educational access, equity, student retention and success in the California Community College system.
Sherri R Sager, Senior Vice President and Chief Government Relations Officer of Stanford Children’s Health/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital
Ms. Sager is responsible for developing and enhancing relationships and partnerships with elected and appointed officials, policy makers, healthcare providers, families, community leaders, members and organizations, business leaders and industry trade associations for Stanford Children’s Health/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.
Illy Peete, Executive Director of Racial and Social Equity for California Life Sciences
Ms. Peete formerly served as the Center for Excellence in Nonprofits Director of Diversity and Training/Consulting where she led consulting and DEI projects designed to shift organizational culture. She holds a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University.
Steven Currie, East Bay Municipal Utility District’s Diversity and Inclusion Office and Vice President of BAYWORK
Mr. Currie is a workforce development professional with over 20 years of experience in crosssector partnerships across the nonprofit, public, and private sectors. He also serves as Vice President on the Board of BAYWORK.
Jacqueline D. Brown, Workday
Ms. Brown is a senior leader in corporate technology with over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, certified coach, mentor, and public speaker. She sits on the board of the USF Black Alumni and is a founding member of multiple employee resource groups, advocating for the underrepresented.
ITV’s DEI Council was established to support the Tri-Valley’s growth as a diverse economy and as a region where all ships rise with the tide.
About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group:
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) is a collective of leaders and influencers committed to connecting the businesses, educational institutions, research labs, and civic leaders in the Tri-Valley region. ITV showcases the region as a technology and innovation powerhouse, outpacing the Bay Area mega-region in both job creation and economic growth. According to the Tri-Valley Rising report published by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, the Tri-Valley is home to 450 technology companies and the regional innovation economy drives a $42 billion GDP. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
To learn more about Innovation Tri-Valley (ITV) and the 2040 Vision Plan, click here.
Katie Marcel
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group
kmarcel@innovationtrivalley.org