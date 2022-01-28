Ayu Gold Indonesia Prioritizing Jewelry With Contemporary Design Innovations

Ayu Gold Indonesia

SURABAYA, JAWA TIMUR, INDONESIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold is recognized as a long-term investment material. It is suitable to be stored as an asset or worn as jewelry. The lustrous and timeless nature of gold made this precious metal introduced as a symbol of eternity. The best quality gold jewelry looks beautiful and elegant.

Local gold producer, Ayu Gold presents breakthrough jewelry wrapped in a modern concept with a touch of "effortless sophistication". This business has been established since 1982 has initiated custom-made jewelry with its newest collection, the Ayu Project Letter.

Caroline as Marketing Director of Ayu Gold said that they always prioritize the quality and local aware contemporary design of every product released. "Our products consist of rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and bangles which are all made to remain timeless," said Caroline.

Ayu Gold started as a family business which is currently being developed by secondary generation of Mr. Ayu. Ayu Gold currently operates shops in big cities with the most spread on the islands of Java, Kalimantan and Sulawesi.

“My dad started the business through home industry, because he understands carpentry and production. This business then grew until the three daughters grew up,” added Caroline, who is also the youngest child of Mr. Ayu.

This gold jewelry brand is made of precious metal and sprinkled with zircon stones using grades of 8K, 16K, 17K to 20K. The various types of collections are: AYU Candy Pop, AYU Project Letter and AYU Glam.

“Most popular products in our store are rings around 16K - 17K. We have a special collection in the 16K Yellow Gold, 17K Rose Gold and 17K White Gold categories which can be found at www.ayugold.com,” she said.

Hence, Ayu Glam Collection got popular for weddings, engagements and most sacred events. On Instagram Stories @ayugold_indonesia, Caroline shows the Ayu Circle Chevron Glam Necklace forming a V neck which makes the neck look tiered.

Chevron eternity with box pendant also adorns the best-selling collection. Ayu Eternity is especially targeted by young mothers. For children, Ayu Gold for Sanrio has a design with a unique and adorable character.

Since 2020, Ayu Gold has released an official online store in the marketplace. Caroline said that now Ayu Gold's products already exist digitally. "Our hope is that in the future, customers will always be able to find Ayu Gold products on their favorite media platforms," s​​he concluded.