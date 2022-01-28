Sen. Eric Burlison’s Bill to Defend Life and Defund Planned Parenthood Passes Senate Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce his legislation to stop abortion providers from receiving Medicaid funding or any other type of state resources was passed by the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Senate Bill 667 prohibits any public funds from being used in facilities that perform abortions, including any affiliates or associates. Currently, Medicaid funds are not used to fund elective abortions directly, but those funds are still available to facilities where abortions are performed, such as Planned Parenthood. This legislation would ensure no public funds would be affiliated with such providers.

“My goal with this legislation is to ensure no public funds whatsoever are used to fund abortions,” Sen. Burlison said. “We need to defund Planned Parenthood and stop their campaign to end life. Your hard-earned tax dollars should not be used to fund abortions, directly or indirectly, especially when you are morally opposed to this horrendous procedure.”

After receiving approval from the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, SB 667 now heads to the Senate floor for further consideration.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/Burlison.