Secretary Gorbea Hires Johnathan Berard as Deputy Director of Communications and Strategy

PROVIDENCE, RI - Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea today announced the appointment of Johnathan Berard as Deputy Director of Communications and Strategy. Beginning February 21, Berard will be responsible for media relations for all divisions in the Secretary of State's Office and will assist in developing communications strategies to advance the Office's policy initiatives.

Berard comes to the Secretary of State's Office from Rhode Island Clean Water Action, where he has served as State Director for six years. Prior to that, Berard was the Senior Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at Blue Water Baltimore and spent time at the Brookings Institution and Brown University. In addition to his wealth of public policy experience, Berard also brings in-depth knowledge of collaborative governance and civic engagement, having served as a member of Rhode Island's Voter Access Coalition.

"I have worked with Secretary Gorbea over the past several years in her efforts to expand ballot access and make registering to vote easier for the residents of our state," said Berard. "It was an honor to help with the administration of a series of successful, safe, and secure elections during a global pandemic. I am thrilled to be joining Secretary Gorbea and her team of dedicated public servants and I look forward to doing my part to serve the people of Rhode Island."

"Throughout his career Johnathan has shown dedication to Rhode Island's communities through his efforts at Clean Water Action and as part of the Voter Access Coalition," Secretary Gorbea said. "I'm excited to have someone join the team who shares my commitment to improving civic engagement and making government work for people."

Berard succeeds outgoing Communications Director Nick Domings, who is moving on to a position to be announced in the coming days.

"For the past three years, Nick has done a fantastic job of demonstrating how government can communicate clearly and effectively," said Secretary Gorbea. "It's bittersweet to see him moving on to a new chapter, but we are all grateful for his work. I know he will continue to serve Rhode Islanders well in his new role."

"Secretary Gorbea and her incredible team are truly committed to delivering a government that works for all Rhode Islanders," said Domings. "Being part of that effort has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. The knowledge and work ethic I've gained from the Secretary and her team will be invaluable as I move on to this next chapter."

