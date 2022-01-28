Farragut Shooting Range Center will remain closed due to lingering icy conditions

Due to continued icy and unsafe roads and conditions, the range will remain closed until further notice. Please check our website for future updates on when the range will reopen, or you can call the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414. Thank you for your continued patience.

The roads leading into and throughout the range as well as the ranges themselves are covered in ice due to repeated freeze and thaw cycles over the past few weeks. Range volunteers and Idaho Fish and Game staff are doing all they can to resolve the issues, but conditions will likely not improve until some of the existing snow and ice melt. The range will reopen as soon as conditions are considered safe for public use.

The Farragut Public Shooting Range features year-round public access to 50, 100 and 200-yard ranges plus trap and archery shooting. Reserved use for private events is available.

Idaho Fish and Game staff try to post all closings in advance when possible. For updates, call the Panhandle regional office at (208) 769-1414, or call the range office directly at (208) 683-1499 if you have any questions.

Be sure to follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.