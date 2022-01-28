Top podcast host Laura Owens shines light on intimate partner abuse – and the power of speaking up – in TedX Talk

Laura Owens co-hosts the popular podcast, 'Nobody Told Me!'

Owens shares the story of how a stranger saved her life by handing her a note on a cocktail napkin and explains how we can be that 'stranger' for someone

UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A passionate advocate for victims of domestic violence, Owens tells the story of how a stranger gave her the courage to chart a course forward from an abusive relationship, changing the trajectory of her life.. “I was on a long flight with my now ex-boyfriend, who was being verbally abusive for hours. When he got up to go to the bathroom, the woman sitting in the seat in front of me passed me a note she had written on a cocktail napkin, calling him ‘a very sick man’ and begging me to ‘run from him [and] seek help and protection’. There was such a distinct juxtaposition between what she was witnessing and what I was feeling on that flight. It shook me to the core.” Owens explains. “If she hadn’t shown such courage and empathy, I truly don’t believe I would be alive today.”The World Health Organization estimates that one in three women between 15 and 49 have experienced or will experience intimate partner abuse. They stress the need for increased public awareness to recognize the signs that someone is being abused, and to remember domestic violence is entirely preventable.Owens stresses that we all have the ability to alter the course of a victim’s life and play a part in ending the so-called ‘shadow pandemic’. “In the future, I hope that you think twice if your gut tells you that a public interaction feels off. Ask yourself if you would want someone to intervene if the victim was your mother, daughter, sister, or friend. If the answer is ‘yes’, then say or do something,” Owens says. “We need to realize the power that a single act of kindness can have. Who knows? You might be the stranger they never knew they needed”Laura’s podcast, ‘Nobody Told Me!’, skyrocketed to the top of the Apple Podcast charts when it debuted in 2018, and was named one of the top 25 ‘Most Downloaded New Shows’. It is currently one of the top 0.5% podcasts globally in any category and has been downloaded more than 15 million times. She and her mother, radio legend Jan Black, have done nearly 500 interviews with successful entrepreneurs, bestselling authors, actors, athletes, celebrities, and other inspirational people. The interviews focus on how these people were able to overcome their toughest times to get to where they are today, in an effort to save their listeners from making unnecessary detours on their own path to success.To listen to Laura’s podcast, ‘Nobody Told Me!’, click here or visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nobody-told-me/id1348535955 Please direct media inquiries to lauraowens@nobodytoldmeshow.com.

Laura Owens | TEDx