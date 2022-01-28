Burg for Congress Statement: Evidence of Blatant Lawlessness
David Burg, GOP Candidate for Congress for New Jersey’s 4th District, issued the following statement regarding the new video from Westchester County Airport.
This newly exposed video depicting federal contractors surreptitiously dumping dozens of illegal immigrants at the Westchester County Airport evidences blatant lawlessness by the Biden Administration”HOWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Burg, Republican Candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District, issued the following statement in regards to the newly exposed video from the Westchester County Airport.
David Burg said: "This newly exposed video depicting federal contractors surreptitiously dumping dozens of illegal immigrants at the Westchester County Airport evidences blatant lawlessness by the Biden Administration. Why would our own federal government intentionally open our border to millions of unknown people from all over the world – who are smuggled here by notorious criminal gangs along with toxic drugs that are killing thousands of Americans and sex-trafficked children – and then secretly disburse these people throughout the country under dark of night?
The answer is as obvious as it is sad: These Democrat charlatans are deliberately doing grievous harm to our country – by violating the very laws they swore to uphold – solely for their own perceived political gain. In other words, to maintain their power and control.
Every federal official involved in running this illicit scheme – from our feckless Secretary of Homeland Security on down – is aiding and abetting a criminal enterprise and should be prosecuted. I call on the Department of Justice to prioritize law enforcement over politics. It should start right here."
About the candidate:
David Burg is not a professional politician. He is an outsider who has had enough of the Democrat progressive agenda that threatens the fabric of our society and Republicans who sell us out.
For over three decades, David Burg has been a practicing business litigation attorney. He has advised business leaders on a wide range of legal, business, strategic, risk assessment, insurance, and compliance issues. David understands our laws and the Constitution.
Most importantly, David is a devoted dad and husband.
David is not looking for a job. He has one. He is running to put our country on the right track. We can count on David Burg. As our next Congressman, David will:
Stop Biden inflation
Put government spending on a diet
End illegal immigration once and for all
Support term limits
Preserve our First and Second Amendment Rights
Fight for Election Integrity
Stop the radicalization of our children and restore parental rights
Support our police and hold criminals accountable
