Creative Tools Distributes Ericom ZTEdge Web Isolation to Support TPN Compliance for VFX, Production and Gaming Studios
Isolated Web Browsing Enhances Productivity by Enabling Secure Internet Access Conforming with MPA Best Practice Guidelines for Digital SecurityHALMSTAD, SWEDEN, January 31, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Tools, a solutions provider and reseller of market-leading software and hardware for 3D animation technology for film, television and games, and Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that they are partnering to offer Ericom ZTEdge Web Isolation to Creative Tools’ customers to support Trusted Partner Network (TPN) initiatives associated with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) Content Security Best Practices guidelines.
The MPA recently updated their Digital Security Infrastructure guidance to recommend Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) as a best practice to secure use of email and web browsing from production devices, while fully protecting valuable intellectual property (IP) and pre-release content. This is a highly significant change for studios and users, since previous editions of the guidelines had barred all internet and email access on production devices, making research and communication between third-party creators and content owners, in addition to other internet use, inefficient and frustrating.
A number of studios and production houses that utilize the Ericom ZTEdge Web Isolation solution to protect against phishing and ransomware attacks, as well as content and IP loss, have successfully passed recent TPN Assessments. Ericom ZTEdge Web Isolation applies IT-specified granular user, group or category-based policies to restrict the content that each user can upload from their devices or network locations to websites and/or which files they may attach to emails. Browser clipboard functions may be completely disabled, disabled for specific websites or website categories, or permit limited, controlled copy functions for specific websites. This allows specific data to be shared, where necessary and approved, while preventing loss of valuable content via, for example, peer-to-peer sites. Policy-based controls can be applied to ensure compliance with restrictions on file sizes or types, or the amount of copied data.
Ericom’s remote browser isolation solution also provides essential security controls that enable teams at gaming, VFX and entertainment studios to use modern collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams on their production networks without concern about loss of IP or malware attacks, a very significant benefit given the challenges faced by distributed teams when working to tight deadlines.
With the Ericom remote browser isolation solution, all active website content, which could potentially include hidden ransomware or other data-stealing malware, runs in a virtual isolated browser in the cloud or on a remote server, so it cannot reach the user’s device or internal networks. This protects organisations by stopping malicious code from entering its network and enabling hackers to stage an attack and/or access valuable content. Ericom ZTEdge Web Isolation sends only safe rendering information representing the website to the usual browser on the user’s device, for a secure, fully interactive, high-performance browsing experience. For additional phishing protection, websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials. Attached files (if not blocked) are sanitized before being transmitted from websites or emails to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users’ devices.
“Creative Tools is excited to provide a solution for Trusted Partner Network (TPN) compliance requirements. Partnering with Ericom is unquestionably adding value to our clients. ZTEdge Web Isolation enables them to improve productivity by permitting access to email and web browsing on their production devices, while still being compliant with TPN requirements” said Malin Enting, CEO. “ZTEdge delivers the highest level of security control and is easily integrated into existing IT environments. ZTEdge enables our clients in the Media & Entertainment industry to focus on what they do best: deliver world-class productions.”
"We’re proud to have ZTEdge Web Isolation featured among Creative Tools’ cutting-edge software offerings for VFX studios serving the film, television and gaming industries,” said Matthew Howes, Director of Channels, EMEA, at Ericom Software. “For too long, VFX artists and studio staff have been hampered and frustrated by full production system separation from the web. We are pleased that the MPA has recognized RBI, as delivered by solutions like Ericom ZTEdge Web Isolation, as a recommended approach to enable secure internet and email use on production devices. And we’re delighted to partner with Creative Tools to get this game-changing solution to studios throughout Europe and beyond.”
To learn more about ZTEdge Web Isolation for TPN-compliant organisations, download our solution guide ZTEdge Web Isolation for the Film, Animation, and Visual Effects Industry.
To request a demonstration, contact Creative Tools.
All trademarks used in this document are the property of their respective owners.
About Creative Tools
Creative Tools is a solutions provider and reseller of market-leading 2D and 3D related software and hardware. We are based in Sweden, and many of the leading game, film and television studios in Scandinavia trust in us to provide them with the solutions they need. Our client database, expertise, partners and business relationships in the industry, go back to the early 90s.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organisations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
Mike Benedetto
Ericom Software
908-616-8355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn