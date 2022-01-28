Federal Reserve announces members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council for 2022

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, or CDIAC, and the president and vice president of the council for 2022.

CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. Further information on the CDIAC can be found here.

David R. Melville III, chief executive officer and president of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, La., will serve as CDIAC president in 2022. Jeane M. Vidoni, president and chief executive officer of Penn Community Bank, Perkasie, Pa., will serve as vice president.

The other members of CDIAC in 2022 are:

Melodie Carlson Chief Operating Officer Sunrise Banks St. Paul, Minn.

Kim DeVore President and Chief Executive Officer Jonah Bank of Wyoming Casper, Wyo.

Dabney T.P. Gilliam, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer The Bank of Charlotte County Phenix, Va.

Tracy Harris President and Chief Executive Officer National Bank and Trust La Grange, Texas

Kent A. Liechty President and Chief Executive Officer First Bank of Berne Berne, Ind.

Faheem A. Masood President and Chief Executive Officer ESL Federal Credit Union Rochester, N.Y.

Margaret Oldner Chief Executive Officer Stone Bank Little Rock, Ark.

Janet Silveria President and Chief Executive Officer Community Bank of Santa Maria Santa Maria, Calif.

Chuck Sulerzyski President and Chief Executive Officer Peoples Bank Marietta, Ohio

Kathryn G. Underwood President and Chief Executive Officer Ledyard National Bank Hanover, N.H.

