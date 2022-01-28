Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of Jan. 24, 2022

The Missouri Senate Prepares for Redistricting Debate

As the Missouri Senate prepared to debate the once-in-a-decade issue of congressional redistricting, a group of senators held the floor for several hours this week to raise objections to legislation moving forward that would likely preserve the current partisan makeup of the state’s congressional delegation.

The full Senate had been expected to take up the redistricting bill, House Bill 2117, on Jan. 26, one day after the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting voted 9-5 in favored of it. However, several senators took control of the Senate floor to discuss the redistricting process and the proposed maps. After a lengthy discussion, the chamber ultimately adjourned for the day without ever formally taking up the bill.

The Senate could debate the redistricting bill as soon as Jan. 31. If the measure passes without changes, it would go straight to the governor to be signed into law. Since the House was not able to adopt the bill’s emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately upon being signed into law, it won’t take effect until Aug. 28 – nearly four weeks after the Aug. 2 congressional primary elections. With candidate filing set to open Feb. 22, I believe the timing issue still needs to be resolved before we can move forward.

Commission Finalizes New Districts for Missouri House

On Jan. 19, the independent commission charged with drawing new state House of Representatives districts finalized a redistricting plan that will be used for the next decade. The unanimous agreement marks the first redistricting cycle since 1991 that the bipartisan commission was able to successfully redraw Missouri’s 163 House districts.

Supreme Court appoints Appellate Redistricting Commission

The Missouri Supreme Court has appointed a commission of six appellate judges to draw new state Senate districts after the bipartisan commission appointed by the governor was unable to reach a consensus on the issue. Under the Missouri Constitution, the Appellate Redistricting Commission has until April 23 to finalize 34 new Senate districts that reflect population shifts over the previous decade. As a practical matter, however, the commission needs to complete the job before candidate filing for the Aug. 2 party primary elections opens on Feb. 23.

Attorney General Sues 45 School Districts over Masking Rules

The Missouri attorney general has filed 45 separate lawsuits against local public school districts seeking to block mask mandates put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff. Many districts, however, have pushed back, noting their actions are authorized under state law, while the attorney general claims otherwise. The courts have yet to take action on the lawsuits.

Volunteers with this year’s food drive

Food Drive Success

I recently partnered with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Mu Omega Chapter to host a food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For the past eight years, I have been a part of this food drive, and together this year, we were able to donate a truck bed full of baby-care needs, nonperishable foods and personal hygiene products.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Special License Plate

During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 189, which I was proud to sponsor. This legislation creates a special license plate for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Anyone interested in supporting this Kansas City gem can apply for the license plate by following these steps:

Make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Donations can be made directly to the museum or by sending the museum a check upon submitting your application. Be sure to get a receipt for your contribution. Complete the 1716 form to apply for the specialty license plate. This form can be found at mo.gov/motor-vehicle/plates/personalized-specialty.html. When completing the form, select “other” and fill in that you are applying for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum plate. Send your application, along with your $10 museum donation (or the receipt for your donation), and your $15 standard plate application fee to the museum at 1616 E 18th St., KCMO, 64108.

As of April 9, 2021, anyone age 5 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about the vaccine in Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

University Health is now providing Pfizer, Moderna and J & J booster shots for COVID-19. The CDC approved a booster shot for any adult who received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, or for any adult who received a single dose of the J & J vaccine at least two months ago. If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment by calling 816-404-CARE or walk in to University Health (2211 Charlotte St., KCMO 64108) or University Health Lakewood Medical Center (7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO 64139). The COVID-19 vaccine is available to children 5-12 at these two locations as well. Established patients may make an appointment with their child’s provider at the Med/Ped’s clinic at UHTMC or the Family Medicine Clinic at UHLMC. Additional vaccine information, including free transportation info, is available at www.universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/.

The Jackson County Health Department also has numerous vaccine and testing clinics available. For more information, please visit jacohd.org.

The Center for COVID Recovery is open to treat patients who experience long-term effects from the virus. For more information, visit universityhealthkc.org/covid-19/center-for-covid-recovery; please share this information with anyone who continues to struggle after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

