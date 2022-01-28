Impressive Wardrobes Offers Custom Built-Ins to Sydney Homeowners

/EIN News/ -- Bankstown, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankstown, New South Wales -

Impressive Wardrobes, the leading built-in wardrobe supplier in Sydney, Australia, has been growing its operations by leaps and bounds thanks to the outstanding market reception to its custom wardrobe services.

A home is an expensive, once-in-a-lifetime purchase that ends up being the center of one’s lifestyle for years or even decades to come. In Sydney, between September 2020 and September 2021, the stratified median home price rose from $1,149,828 to $1,499,126. This equates to a quarterly increase of 4.6% and an annual change of 30.4%. The dramatic rise in average home prices denotes that Australians are spending more money than ever to find a slice of heaven that they can call their own in the country’s biggest and most exciting cities.

The rise in property values is also indicative that homeowners are ready to spend good money to create a home experience for themselves that encapsulates everything that they’ve ever dreamed of. This extends to the home’s interiors as homeowners are leaving no stone unturned to make sure their decor matches their vision of the perfect living quarters and that they have enough storage and features to handle their busy and demanding schedules. Creating an ideal cozy space that is still functional and accessible is a challenge as every house is unique and off-the-shelf solutions are not always best suited to solve the problems that most homeowners face.

Sydney-based Impressive Wardrobes is helping homeowners meet this need by creating stylish, custom-designed, built-in, DIY wardrobes at competitive prices. The company has experienced tremendous growth in the last year as customers are lining up to deck out their homes with the best custom wardrobe designs that the company has to offer. The company says that 70% of its business comes from completely custom designs that are tailormade for its clients’ needs.

Custom wardrobes are able to make efficient use of the space available, better than most cookie-cutter retail furniture solutions. They are also cost-effective as, more often than not, they offer a better bang for the buck in terms of cost per space utilization. Custom wardrobes can be flush against a wall, free-standing, or can be a combination of the two to create a layout that complements the shape of the room and completes its look.

A spokesperson for the company talks about the increase in demand by saying, “At Impressive Wardrobes, we take the stress out of choosing furniture for awkward spaces that make shopping a nightmare. No matter the size or shape of the area, we guarantee that we have something that fits perfectly and enhances the room. We make the awkward space work to your advantage. We are thrilled at the number of Sydney homeowners with whom the concept of custom wardrobes has struck a chord. This radical new approach to furnish your home opens up avenues for customization and personalization that you may have never known to be possible. Regardless of how demanding, offbeat, or out-of-the-box your furnishing plans are, we are confident that we will be able to help you build wardrobes that will not only be functional and easy to use but will also be the highlight of your home’s interior decor.”

Impressive Wardrobes offers a free design and quote visit for customers to get a rough estimate of how much it will cost to achieve what they have in mind. Once a customer books an appointment, the company’s customer service team will call them back within 24 hours to confirm their appointment, talk them through the process, and tailor their dream wardrobe to their needs. The customer can choose between a variety of designs, colors, materials, and styles to their heart’s delight.

The 100% Australian company has been building wardrobes for customers for over 20 years. Its custom built-in wardrobes come with a 10-year warranty. The company employs a full-time servicing team that will support the client to ensure complete satisfaction for years after installation. The company offers solutions for built-in, bedrooms, home offices, or any other awkward space that the customer needs to be utilized to its fullest.

###

For more information about Impressive Wardrobes, contact the company here:



Impressive Wardrobes

(02) 9796 1022

info@impressivewardrobes.com.au

54 Canterbury Rd Bankstown NSW 2200