$150 MILLION BAYFRONT ESTATE BREAKS RECORD AS MIAMI’S MOST EXPENSIVE EVER
Presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, the four-acre property is owned by renowned American business leader and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht
As a decades-long Miami resident, I am pleased to have been a part of preserving this treasure, and I look forward to having a continued positive impact on the community.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arsht Estate, a magnificent waterfront compound owned by Adrienne Arsht, one of the most revered business leaders and philanthropists in the United States, will be coming to the Miami market for $150 million, setting a record as the most expensive single-family listing ever for Miami-Dade County and one of the highest-priced offerings currently for sale in the country.
Neighboring Vizcaya, Miami’s landmark museum, the property, encompassing two legendary homes, is ideally sited on more than four pastoral acres (182,400 square feet) and overlooks Biscayne Bay from atop one of Miami’s highest bayfront elevations.
Presented by top-producing Senior Vice President Ashley Cusack with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, the showplace retreat, with more than 400 feet of water frontage, enjoys a sweeping panoramic view of the Bay, Key Biscayne, and downtown Miami.
“Being the steward of such a magnificent haven has been a true honor,” said Arsht. “This property has been the cherished site of some of our country’s most memorable gatherings. It is, without a doubt, one-of-a-kind and so quintessentially Miami. As a decades-long Miami resident, I am pleased to have been a part of preserving this treasure, and I look forward to having a continued positive impact on the community.”
The stately gates of the Arsht Estate lead to a pair of separate, two-story homes and several standalone structures, totaling more than 25,000 square feet. The primary residence, known as Indian Spring, was built by Arsht in 1999 and designed by Jose A. Gelabert-Navia -- former Dean of the University of Miami School of Architecture. The five-bedroom manse has been crafted to accommodate elegant, grand-scale entertaining, with all living areas featuring sublime views of the verdant grounds and Biscayne Bay. Indian Spring has 20-foot ceilings, a formal living room and a Great Room, and an expansive, lush courtyard entryway. Adding to the inimitable elegance of the home, a formal dining room with seating for up to 20 guests is flanked by French doors on both sides. Further highlights include a primary bedroom suite with two full baths and a full gym; a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase offering direct views of the pool and Biscayne Bay; a handsome sunlit office with rich wood paneling; a sprawling family room, affectionately known as the “Garden Room;” a tranquil covered patio, which is an ideal space for entertaining guests or enjoying rest and relaxation; a Chicago brick drive; and an elevator.
Indian Spring additionally has a six-car garage with an upstairs two-bedroom, two-bath apartment, as well as a private oversized office for the owners’ use. The bayfront swimming pool includes two full baths with easy access to accommodate guests for outdoor entertaining. There is also a lighted tennis court.
The second residence, known as Villa Serena, was built in 1913 by former U.S. Secretary of State and three-time U.S. presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan. Designed by venerated architect August Geiger, the iconic manse has endless Biscayne Bay views and was meticulously and lovingly restored by Arsht to reflect its original glory. Villa Serena was furthermore designated “historic” by the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. Its unique design includes two ornate staircases accessing private upstairs sleeping quarters and, reflective of the era, a hidden doorway, allowing for seamless passage between rooms. The home also has a detached guest house, situated above a three-car garage.
“This is a compound that invites prominence – one that is not only connected to Miami’s earliest roots, but now to the world’s future of finance, technology, and global conglomerates, all operating and conducting their business just minutes away from this exceptional time-honored property,” said Cusack. “Thanks to its refinement and world-class amenities, the Arsht Estate is a residence with absolute global appeal. Its setting and size will be a draw for the most sophisticated of buyers.”
Throughout the years, the Arsht Estate -- often referred to as South Florida’s “embassy” -- has been the backdrop for numerous important events and gatherings involving international luminaries, including U.S. presidents, ambassadors, and world leaders.
“The sheer splendor of the Arsht Estate cannot be overstated,” added Ron Shuffield, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. “This is an extraordinary offering – a ‘unicorn’ for the market…one that simply cannot be duplicated.”
Arsht, a native Delawarean, divides her time among Washington, DC, Miami, and New York. In Miami, she was Chairman of TotalBank. Arsht’s philanthropy includes the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, the Arsht Centers for Latin America, and for Resilience, at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, and funding for the first all-paid internships at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
