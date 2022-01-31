Fertility Partnership Announces New PRP Ovarian Rejuvenation Procedure

Submit Release
Fertility Partnership is happy to announce that they are offering Platelet-Rich Plasma-PRP Ovarian Rejuvenation as of February 2022.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility Partnership is happy to announce that they are offering Platelet-Rich Plasma-PRP Ovarian Rejuvenation as of February 2022. After reviewing the literature they believe there is enough evidence to support the use of this procedure. There is a clear benefit for people who respond poorly to IVF medications, making few eggs. Patients with complete full menopause have not responded as well, if at all. We will be willing to provide this treatment to people who have noted a complete stop of menstrual cycles in the last last 6 months.

The theory is that by injecting your own-“autologous” cells that are like stem cells, directly into your ovaries, these cells can “stir up” egg development. The PRP material has been used in many other scenarios to provide revitalized growth in Orthopedic and Neurological conditions. They are now on to ovaries and reproductive medicine.

The procedure has been to be safe with few if any, post-procedure issues.

In the spirit and tradition of Fertility Partnership, they offer the procedure at a cost of $1500. Call the office and ask for Erica Voegtlin who will be coordinating these procedures. This cost will include anesthesia, light sedation because patients will not want to be awake for this. This is a safe procedure that has given hope to many.

Fertility Partnership – St. Louis IVF & Fertility Services

5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy #201

St Peters, MO 63376

636-441-7770

Amy Fischer
Fertility Partnership
+1 636-441-7770
AFischer@fertilitypartnership.com
