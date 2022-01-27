CaptiveAire Systems, Inc. Plans $27 Million Expansion, 80 New Jobs

The Muskogee City-County Port Authority, in partnership with the City of Muskogee, is pleased to announce the expansion of a long-time manufacturer that is investing $27 million and promises to bring 80 new jobs to the community.

CaptiveAire Systems, Inc. is the nation’s leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems and now provides a complete solution of fans, heaters, ductwork, and HVAC equipment. For over 45 years, the company has led the industry with innovative technologies, unmatched service, competitive pricing, and rapid lead times.

“We are grateful for CaptiveAire’s long-term partnership, investment, and employment opportunities in our community,” said Port Director Kimbra Scott. “The company’s planned $27 million investment qualifies for state and local incentives, and we look forward to seeing its successful expansion come to fruition.”

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said the addition of 80 new jobs will have a large economic impact on the Muskogee community.

“The goal of economic development is to improve the quality of life for Muskogee residents, and through the City of Muskogee partnerships with CaptiveAire and Muskogee City-County Port Authority, economic development is happening,” Coleman said. “Every job expansion matters. No matter how great or small, new jobs to our community makes our community better. On behalf of the residents of Muskogee I want to thank CaptiveAire for their efforts in improving the quality of life for all of Muskogee.”

“CaptiveAire is pleased to double our capacity in Muskogee,” said Bob Luddy, President of CaptiveAire. “We have always appreciated the community here, and we are thankful for the opportunity to expand our production lines in order to better serve our customers throughout the Midwest. Demand for our Paragon HVAC units is rapidly growing as our users wish to provide their facilities with fresh, highly filtered, outdoor air. We look forward to adding more jobs in Muskogee to help us meet this demand.”

Shane McCullough, Plant Manager of the existing CaptiveAire factory in Muskogee, said, “We are hiring now and will continue adding positions once the new manufacturing plant opens. We are proud to offer a Monday through Friday schedule, with paid holidays and vacation, as well as full benefits. Apply online today at CaptiveAire.com/careers.”