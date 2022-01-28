Novel Depicts Coming of Age, Recovering from Abuse and Trauma
Young woman's journey of healing unfolds in Rose Sweetflower's "Truly Loved"NEVADA , UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her novel, author Rose Sweetflower tells the story of how one brave soul overcame heartache, struggles, grief and loss, enduring the punishment meted out to her by toxic and abusive individuals. Based on true events in her life, "Truly Loved" shows the consequence trauma and abuse can have, the damage that can be done to the soul, and the long and arduous process to heal from these injuries and ultimately prevail over adversity.
"Truly Loved" follows a girl named Jasmine, one of four sisters, who grows up in the deserts of Nevada, the hills of Kentucky and the mountains of Idaho. During her childhood, she and her sisters suffer after her parents' divorce, when their mother neglects them and their father kidnaps them. In his house they are abused by their stepmother and learn to protect themselves in the little ways they can by keeping secrets. Jasmine starts suffering from depression and anxiety, her life becomes ruled by fear.
After her father's passing, and feeling trapped and helpless, she longs to find her true mother. As she grows up, she starts soul searching and endeavors to heal from the emotional damage she sustained. Yet the scars are there, she experiences trust issues and cannot set healthy boundaries. She goes through a long search to find her real mother and get the answers she seeks. Her perspective shows readers what it is like to be betrayed repeatedly, the pain and sadness felt by her tender heart when her loved ones let her down, that feeling of being unloved. And readers will see Jasmine's strength as she endeavors to pick up the pieces and put her life back together, drawing from the well of love in her heart, and learning how to forgive, which allows her to heal and ultimately gain agency in her life.
"I share how a little girl grows up experiencing many struggles such as, negligence, parental divorce, being kidnapped, abused by a mean stepmother, death of her father, depression, chronic anxiety, low self-esteem, being controlled by fear, secrets, emotional damage, sadness, betrayal, forgiveness, toxic relationships, searching for her real mother for twenty-two years and last, but not least, longing to feel truly loved." Sweetflower says. “Truly Loved” is an inspiring story that shows how one can overcome the most difficult circumstances and retain one’s humanity, for even in the darkest times there is hope.
About the Author
Rose Sweetflower was born in a small mining town in Nevada in 1959. She and her sisters moved to the hills of Kentucky and then the mountains of Idaho. She went to Utah to pursue a career as a beautician, married, raise a family and was partly a single parent. Her hobbies include hiking, rock hounding, exploring genealogy, and creating art. She travels with her current husband and plan on retiring soon.
