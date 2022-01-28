PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release January 27, 2022 Bong Go expressed support for measure granting continuous benefits to healthcare workers; urges gov't to ensure funding sources can be made available Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his support for a measure that would provide continuous benefits to public and private health professionals during the ongoing pandemic and future health crises. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go said that he is supportive of the measure that seeks to grant the benefits. He, however, urged the Executive Department to continue working together, particularly the health officials and government finance managers, to thoroughly study the matter and make sure funding sources can be made available. "Hangga't kaya ng gobyerno, ibigay dapat ang mga benepisyong nararapat para sa ating mga HCWs. Kaya mahalagang mapag-aralan ito nang mabuti upang malaman kung magkano ang kakailanganing halaga at kung saan kukunin ito," said Go. The senator stressed that the country must advance the welfare of its healthcare workers (HCWs) who are considered the heroes in the continuing fight against COVID-19. "Willing akong mag-overtime para lang maipasa ito at upang maipaglaban ang kapakanan nila," he added. The House Committee on Appropriations on Monday, January 24, approved a substitute bill that grants mandatory Special Risk Allowance (SRA) to public and private health workers, including barangay health workers (BHW), during public health emergencies. A counterpart measure, Senate Bill 2421, was authored and co-sponsored by Go and is currently pending in the upper chamber. The measure will provide health workers with a fixed monthly COVID-19 Risk Allowance for the duration of the current State of Emergency in lieu of the SRA and other financial compensation granted under the Bayanihan 2. Under the measure, those eligible for the benefits will include all healthcare workers and other necessary personnel assigned in health facilities. "As much as possible, kung kakayanin naman ng pondo, ibigay na natin lahat ng suportang pwede nating ibigay. Hindi masusuklian ang hirap at sakripisyo nila upang makapagligtas ng buhay," Go stressed. Throughout the pandemic, Go has been aggressively promoting the interests and protecting the welfare of medical frontliners. He had successfully pushed for free COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment, hazard pay, and special risk allowances for health workers at the onset of the outbreak. In 2019, Go was instrumental as author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law 5. The law gives civilian government employees, including nurses, their fifth round of salary increases broken down in tranches. In the same year, he also pushed and ensured enough funding was allotted for the implementation of a Supreme Court decision upholding Section 32 of the Philippine Nursing Act of 2002 some 18 years after the law was enacted. The law increases the minimum salary grade of the Nurse I position to SG-15. The ruling was implemented the following year. "Ni piso at ni isang minuto ay hindi dapat masayang dahil buhay ang kapalit nito. Magmalasakit tayo sa ating kapwa. Walang tigil dapat ang serbisyo lalo na sa panahon ngayon na nangangailangan ang mga Pilipino," he said.