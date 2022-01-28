Infant Sleep Expert Teaches Parents about Cosleeping in a Controversial New Book—Now Available in Spanish
Dr. James J. McKenna, founder of the only mother-baby sleep lab in the United States, is a global authority on infant sleep practices.
Is sleeping with your baby as dangerous as they say it is?
This is the most important book you will ever buy or give as a gift to new parents.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning parenting book, Safe Infant Sleep: Expert Answers to Your Cosleeping Questions, by James J. McKenna, Ph.D. (January 2020), is now offered in Spanish. Written by the founder of the only mother-infant sleep laboratory in the United States, Sueño infantil seguro: Respuestas de los expertos a tus preguntas sobre el colecho brings the latest scientific research on infant sleep into the offices and homes of Spanish speakers in the U.S. and abroad.
Dr. McKenna’s previous book on the subject, Sleeping With Your Baby: A Parent’s Guide to Cosleeping (2007), was translated into Spanish, French, Turkish, Russian, Dutch, Italian, Slovenian, and Chinese. As the pioneer of the world’s first studies on the physiology and behavior of cosleeping mothers and infants, Dr. McKenna is a global voice on sleep safety and baby care. His media appearances include NBC, CNN, ABC, The Today Show, and NPR.
This new book updates readers with the latest findings on sleep safety and introduces the concept of breastsleeping, which he describes as, “humanity’s time-honored sleeping and feeding arrangement.” The book explores various sleep strategies appropriate for different households and circumstances. It is an evidence-based, definitive reference for public health and medical professionals, parenting experts, and families who want accurate information on if, when, and how they should cosleep.
Sueño infantil seguro challenges the strict advice from public health authorities and the American Academy of Pediatrics to never put an infant in an adult bed. As Dr. McKenna states, “these ‘experts’ are feeding parents potentially dangerous ‘facts’ that are not only the antithesis of the roots of human caretaking, but actually put many babies in dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations.”
Utilizing data produced at Notre Dame University’s Mother-Baby Behavioral Sleep Lab (which Dr. McKenna founded in 1997), research from around the world, and extensive examinations of infant sleep in other countries and across human history, Dr. McKenna shares how cosleeping can protect infants from sleep-related death and provide many developmental benefits, if practiced safely.
The book received a Health Information Award and Product of the Year Award includes sections on cosleeping safety, infant sleep practices around the world, the intersection of poverty, race, and cosleeping, and how to find the right cosleeping arrangement for different family styles and needs. Dr. McKenna reveals how politically charged the question of cosleeping is, while debunking the myths that have scared pediatric specialists and parents into avoiding nature’s first cradle.
“The healthiest and most natural way to sleep for human babies is in close contact with their mothers, breastfeeding on-demand throughout the night,” says María Berrozpe, author of the trusted parenting book ¡Dulces Sueños!. “Our society forgot this reality a few centuries ago, but recent scientific research on breastfeeding and infant development has motivated many health professionals to question the traditional recommendations. In Dr. McKenna’s new book, we can find a detailed explanation of what cosleeping really is, what it implies for the health of mother and baby, and how to practice it safely.”
Healthcare professionals, infant health researchers, public health officials, and child development experts agree that Dr. McKenna’s decades of research on the science, anthropology, and evolutionary history of infant sleep has produced vital data essential to all who study, work with, or care for children.
“Rather than scare new parents away from sleeping with their babies, healthcare providers should be teaching strategies for safe cosleeping,” writes Dr. William Sears, a popular pediatrician, regular talk show guest, and author of numerous books for parents. “This book is must-read for every expectant and new parent—and belongs in the required reading library of every babycare advisor.”
Dr. Jay Gordon, pediatrician and author of Listening to Your Baby, says, “This is the most important book you will ever buy or give as a gift to new parents.”
Sueño infantil seguro:
Respuestas de los expertos a tus preguntas sobre el colecho
James J. McKenna, Ph.D.
Forewords by William Sears, M.D. and Meredith Small, Ph.D.
304 pages | 5.5 x 8.5” I February 2022
Spanish Paperback ISBN: 978-1-930775-68-8 I $14.95
English ISBN: 978-1-930775-76-3 | $14.95
Spanish eBook ISBN: 978-1-930775-53-4 | $13.99
English eBook ISBN: 978-1-930775-77-0 | $13.99
English Audiobook available
