Orthodontics Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.5 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the orthodontics market size is projected to surpass around US$ 21.5 billion by 2030 from at US$ 5.2 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthodontics market size was valued at US$ 5.99 billion in 2021. The rising prevalence of malocclusion, rising awareness regarding the dental problems, technological advancements in the orthodontic treatments, and surging number of dentists are the most prominent factors that drives the growth of the global orthodontics market. The rising geriatric population, growing issues related to dental health among the children and teens, and rising demand for the cosmetic dentistry are the significant factors that fosters the orthodontics market growth across the globe.



According to the United Nations, the global geriatric population is estimated to reach at 2 billion. The old age people are more susceptible to the dental disorders. Moreover, the rising number of road traffic accidents may result in the damage of teeth, which further fuel the demand for the orthodontic services in the developing nations as maximum number of road traffic accidents occur in developing nations, as per the World Health Organization.

Report Scope of the Orthodontics Market

Report Highlights Details Market Size By 2030 US$ 21.5 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 15.3 % Largest Revenue Holder North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Companies Covered 3M Company, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Report Highlights

Based on the product type, the supplies segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for a market share of over 95%. The surging adoption of clear aligners, rising adoption of advanced technologies, shifting focus towards cosmetic dentistry, and new product launches by the market players are the prominent drivers of the supplies segment. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the advances in the orthodontics due to the initiatives of various organizations is expected to positively impact the market. For instance, in January 2017, the University of Illinois launched a 4 week full-time program at Chicago, on spreading awareness regarding the latest developments and advances in the orthodontics.

Based on the end user, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the rising number of professional dentists and growing number of dental clinics across the globe. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, the number of professional active orthodontists has increased by 15% since the year 2001.

Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global orthodontics market in 2020. The rising prevalence of dental disorders, increased demand for the cosmetic orthodontics, adoption of advanced orthodontics equipment and products, and presence of sufficient number of orthodontists and dental clinics across North America are the prominent driving factors. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, the number of professional active orthodontists has increased by 15% since the year 2001.According to the American Dental Association; there were around 10,568 active orthodontists in US by the end of 2017. Therefore, the presence of huge number of active dental professionals is positively contributing towards the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The presence of huge youth population, rising number of births, rapidly growing geriatric population, rising number of dental clinics, and rising awareness regarding the orthodontics among the people are some of the significant growth drivers. The prevalence of malocclusions is estimated to range from 20% to 43% in India. The prevalence of malocclusions in China was around 45% among the pre-school children in China from 1988 to 2017, as per the studies. Thus, the rising prevalence of malocclusions is expected to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of teeth malocclusions is boosting the demand

The rapidly growing burden of teeth malocclusions is expected to foster the demand for the various orthodontic products across the globe. Asper the Align Technology, Inc., a prominent player in the orthodontics market, around 12 million cases of malocclusions and dental misalignment across the globe are seeking the dental treatment and around 34% of these cases are in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is a highly populated and the fastest-growing market. Therefore, the rising prevalence of teeth malocclusions is expected to drive the growth of the global orthodontics market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High costs of orthodontics procedures

A very high cost is involved in receiving the orthodontics treatment and procedures. The acquisition of advanced products like clear aligners and 3D imaging techniques involves a huge cost that restricts the consumers in the low and middle income countries from getting the treatment. Therefore, the expensive products and treatments may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Technological advancements in the products and services

The rising adoption of the advanced equipment and products like clear aligners, 3D imaging, CAD/CAM software, IoT, and AI-based technologies are expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity to the market players in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the rising adoption of the technologies in the cosmetic dentistry is further expected to fuel the growth of the orthodontics market across the globe.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Supplies Fixed Archwires Brackets Bands and Buccal Tubes Others Removable Retainers Aligners Others







By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others





By Age Group

Adults

Children

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Rest of the World

