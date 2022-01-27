Submit Release
Alexander Novak’s telephone conversation with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto

RUSSIA, January 27 - The talks were held on the eve of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s working visit to Russia.

During the conversation, Alexander Novak and Peter Szijjarto discussed current bilateral cooperation between Russia and Hungary in the fuel and energy sector, and focused on strengthening Hungary’s energy security, as well as energy imports.

Russia maintains its position as Hungary’s largest supplier of natural gas, conscientiously and accurately fulfilling its contractual obligations every year, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised.

“The fuel and energy sector holds a special place in our bilateral trade and economic relations. We follow our obligations, and we are interested not only in maintaining the current level of cooperation, but also in its further development. In 2021, Russia’s gas exports to Hungarian consumers remained at 5.9 billion cubic metres. In this context, the signing of two new long-term contracts between Gazprom Exports and Hungarian partners for 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year until 2036 was important. This was made possible by the completion of the Hungarian-Serbian gas pipeline and its connection to Turkish Stream. Given the continuing shortage of gas in the European market, this is especially important,” said Alexander Novak.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in supplying oil and power engineering products as well as developing cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, including construction of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant.

