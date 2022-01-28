Billabong Women's Releases Pioneers Of Pipeline: The Women of Pipeline Video Series

Billabong is proud to partner with the WSL and Hunt House Pictures to create Pioneers of Pipeline, a four-chapter series narrated by North Shore royalty Coco Ho

This year, in a historic first after 45 years of the WSL's Championship Tour, the Women's CT will compete in its first full event at the inaugural Billabong Pro Pipeline Contest.History comes in all shapes and sizes, but it's hard to put the stature of a place like Pipeline into words without understanding the context in which this moment arrives. In order to do just that, Billabong partnered with the WSL and Hunt House Pictures to create Pioneers of Pipeline, a four-chapter series narrated by North Shore royalty Coco Ho. Shedding light on not only the women who will be participating in this year's iconic competition, but those who have paved the way to make this moment possible, the series breaks down exactly why this contest will be forever etched in surfing's history.Arguably the world's most infamous wave, and certainly one of the most recognizable, Pipeline has long held a place in surfing's archives as one of the most hyperbolic proving grounds on the North Shore of O'ahu. It is a place of high risk, but also high reward–a good wave at Pipeline can carry a surfer into the next chapter of their career, and before the days of digital, drones, and social media, a noteworthy wave at Pipe could cement status in a very measured pecking order.Which is why it's even more important to acknowledge the fact that from the early heyday of the Banzai Pipeline in the 1960s and 70s, there were only a handful of women fighting for their place among that crowd. Joyce Hoffman, Margo Oberg, Lynne Boyer, Becky Benson, and a few brave others were some of the key figures whose grace, grit, and joy in the oft-unforgiving waves of the North Shore laid the foundation for the generations to come.Next came legendary surfers such as Keala Kennelly and Rochelle Ballard–the generation that further pushed the envelope and busted down all boundaries on what was considered possible from women's surfing. This leads us to today, where local standouts such as Moana Jones Wong continue to defy and redefine all expectations of women at Pipe. Watch the full series HERE Pioneers of Pipeline is a short journey through the past, but most importantly, it's a reckoning of what's to come. The Women's CT event at the Billabong Pro Pipeline marks a remarkable juncture in not just women's surf history, but surf history in general, and Billabong is honored to be a part of such a pivotal event.The event waiting period begins tomorrow, January 29, and will run through February 10 pending conditions.

