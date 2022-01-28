Dental CAD/CAM Systems to Boost Digital Dentistry Market in Europe

Over recent years, the CAD/CAM industry has been growing rapidly across Europe and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period with the improving affordability of CAD/CAM devices.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the European Digital Dentistry Market, addressing key insights and the projected impact of COVID-19 in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Throughout this medical market research, iData analyzed over 70 digital dentistry companies across Europe to conclude varying projections and insights. iData has noted that the European Digital Dentistry market saw a decrease of 33% in 2020 from its 2019 valuation, however, the latest analysis shows that the EU market is projected to recover in early 2022 and fully recover from losses coming into 2023.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report on Vascular Access Devices, the U.S. market was estimated to reach €578.7 million in 2021, with the CAD/CAM market expected to experience the highest growth. Despite COVID-19 complications, the market is projected to reach €1.4 billion by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the European Digital Dentistry Market includes full market segmentation on the following markets: CAD/CAM Systems and Device Types, CAD/CAM Materials, categorized by products and type, and Dental 3D Printers, broken down by technology, material and application.

Among the many competitors within these markets, over 40% of the European Digital Dentistry Market share is controlled by Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Amann Girrbach. Other notable competitors within the market include: 3Shape, Zirkonzahn, and VIA Zahnfabrik, Whitepeaks Dental Solutions, Straumann, 3D Systems, 3M ESPE, etc.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

