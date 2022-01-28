Submit Release
Sign up for Civil Rights Team Project Newsletter

Administered by the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the mission of the Civil Rights Team Project is to increase the safety of elementary, middle level, and high school students by reducing bias-motivated behaviors and harassment in our schools.

The Civil Rights Team Project recently revamped their newsletter to broaden their reach to Maine schools and community across Maine.

See the latest Issue: Winter 2021-2022 Issue of The Torch

To sign up to receive the newsletter email:

Kathryn Caulfield, Project Assistant, kathryn.caulfield@maine.gov

Or

Brandon Baldwin, Project Director, brandon.baldwin@maine.gov

For more information about the Civil Rights Team Project, visit their website.

 

