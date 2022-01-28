Global Eubiotics Market is estimated to be US$ 9.8 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR 7.5% during the forecast period - By PMI

Global Eubiotics Market, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, and Essential Oils), By Dosage Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Gut Health, Immunity, Yield, and Others (Productivity and Nutrition)), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Aquatic, and Ruminants), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eubiotics Market accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 9.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. Eubiotics term refers to the upkeep of micro flora within the intestinal tract. Eubiotics are mainly wont to improve the health status also as performance improvement in domesticated animals. They mostly include probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids and essential oils. The efficacy of the merchandise is especially hooked in to the antimicrobial effects also as their ability to change the gut flora. Eubiotics are gaining importance in developed countries with an increasing number of nations are limiting the utilization of antibiotics. Eubiotics helps in improving the system and thus plays a significant role within the system. Eubiotics are the natural digestive stimulants, which create healthy balance of micro flora within the alimentary canal. For the activation of the immune reaction against diseases the inclusion of dietary organic acids features a eubiotic effect on the proliferation of indigenous carboxylic acid bacteria. It refers to feed additives like prebiotics, probiotics, and organic acids. Eubiotics are good for digestive health and act as a substitute to antibiotics in feed.

The report " Global Eubiotics Market, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, and Essential Oils), By Dosage Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Gut Health, Immunity, Yield, and Others (Productivity and Nutrition)), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Aquatic, and Ruminants), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2030”

Key Highlights:

In 2021, DSM has acquired Midori USA, Inc, a biotechnology start-up with a novel precision platform developing breakthrough targeted eubiotics that improve the health and environmental impact of animals.

In 2020, Biomin has launched a new mycotoxin and endotoxin deactivation product designed specifically for the fattening period in poultry and swine.

Analyst View:

Increasing awareness regarding meat quality, coupled with the rising demand for animal protein products across the globe are major factors driving growth of the global eubiotics market. In addition, ban on use of antibiotics in some countries boost the demand for its alternatives such as eubiotic which is another factor propelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, adverse health effect on animals due to use of antibiotics is supporting growth of the target market.





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Eubiotics Market, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, and Essential Oils), By Dosage Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Gut Health, Immunity, Yield, and Others (Productivity and Nutrition)), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Aquatic, and Ruminants), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Eubiotics Market accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 9.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The global eubiotics market has been segmented on the basis of product, dosage form, application, livestock, and region.

By Product Type, the market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils.

By Dosage Form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid.

By Application, the market is segmented into gut health, immunity, yield, and others. Others sub-segment includes productivity and nutrition.

By Livestock, the market is segmented into poultry, swine, aquatic, and ruminants.

By Region, the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global eubiotics market includes Cargill INC, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N. V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Novozymes A/S, Calpis Co., Ltd., Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, Kemin Industries, Inc., and Lallemand Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

