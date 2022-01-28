Health Care Transformation Task Force Announces an Updated Transformation Goal
Our members remain committed to making value-based care and payment ubiquitous across all populations they serve.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, and patient organizations, today announced an updated value-based transformation goal of “75 percent by 2025.”
— Emily Brower, HCTTF Chair
In January 2015, the Task Force formed based on a commitment to the Triple Aim of better care, better health, and lower cost. As a unique private sector alliance comprised of payers, providers, purchasers, and patient groups, the Task Force began its journey toward accelerating the pace of value-based care transformation by setting a goal of payer and provider members having 75 percent of their business in value-based payment models by the end of 2020.
Over the past five years, the Task Force made steady progress toward its aspirational goal, with members reporting 30 percent of business in value payment in 2015, a number that more than doubled – to 61 percent – in the most recent analysis of the 2020 data.
Recognizing both that we have not yet reached our 75 percent target and that our members remain committed to continued acceleration, the Task Force announces its updated value-based transformation goal of our payer and provider members having 75 percent of their business in value-based payment models by the end of 2025. Transformation is not moving as fast as the Task Force may have envisioned in 2015 but our mission remains the same: advance widespread adoption of value-based care delivery and payment models. The renewed timeline reflects the original aspiration – that value-based care will become ubiquitous across the country for all populations, whether receiving care under public or private insurance – while also reflecting the reality that change is hard and does not always move as fast as desirable.
“Task Force members have made significant progress since 2015 in transforming the delivery system to improve care for patients while bending the health care cost curve,” said Emily Brower, Senior Vice President, Clinical Integration and Physician Services, Trinity Health and HCTTF Chair. “Our members remain committed to making value-based care and payment ubiquitous across all populations they serve.”
“Task Force members take great pride in their ability to double their adoption of value-based payment models over the past six years,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “The path to meeting our updated goal of 75 by 2025 will be challenging, but continued progress across all populations remains critical to achieving a modern health care delivery system that provides great value to patients and their communities.
Our members are both compelled and well-positioned to meet this challenge. In the coming months, the Task Force will offer additional resources sharing perspectives on what it means to be successful in value-based transformation from a care delivery perspective that is beyond measurement against a financial spend metric. Our members have learned a significant amount over the past five years and look forward to continuing their contributions to the national dialogue and action plan to modernize the health care system and move away from the inefficient and antiquated fee-for-service system. We look forward to continuing to partner with like-minded organizations over the next phase of this journey.
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
