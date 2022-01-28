Blood Collection Market Insight, Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2027

The global blood collection market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Blood collection is a procedure to obtain blood for various laboratory tests. The blood is collected within a hospital environment using venous access devices, venipuncture, and fingerstick sampling. It is extracted through automated or manual equipment and separated into various components using the apheresis process. It assists in understanding, preventing, and treating various diseases across hospitals and blood bank centers.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Blood Collection Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals. Blood collection products are used to treat patients undergoing dialysis, chemotherapy, organ and tissue transplantation, and complex surgeries.

Besides this, there have been rising cases of chronic and lifestyle diseases due to sedentary lifestyles, which is escalating the need for blood collection. In addition, the market is further driven by various initiatives undertaken by the governments of numerous countries to increase the number of blood donations.

Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of the push-button blood collection device, which is used for testing HbA1c levels in diabetic and prediabetic patients, represent another growth-inducing factor. This, coupled with the rapid onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and rising incidences of trauma and accidents, is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Blood Collection Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Greiner AG, Haemonetics Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nipro Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG and Terumo Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, application and end use.

Breakup by Product:

• Needles and Syringes

• Blood Collection Tubes

o Serum-separating

o EDTA

o Heparin

o Plasma-separating

• Blood Bags

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Diagnostics

• Treatment

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics Centers

• Blood Banks

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

