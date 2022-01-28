Logistics Automation Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global logistics automation market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Logistics automation refers to automated machinery, control systems, or computer software to enhance operational efficiency. It helps streamline and speed up warehouse operations and fulfillment processes, and aids in error reduction by minimizing the need for human intervention. Logistics automation also offers real-time freight tracking, auto pickup, proper insurance, automatic notifications, and freight accounting. Moreover, it improves the customer experience and reduces the workforce required for performing tasks, such as weighting, barcoding, picking, and packing. As a result, logistics automation has gained traction due to its scalability, accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness.

Logistics Automation Market Trends and Drivers:

The global logistics automation market is primarily driven by the expanding e-commerce industry and the growing need for efficient warehousing and inventory management. Additionally, the rising number of warehouses and the increasing investments in warehouse automation due to the inflating labor costs have catalyzed the market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of warehouse robots by leading players to automate laborious tasks like material handling for ensuring workforce safety has accelerated the product adoption rate.

Other factors, including the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), easy availability of scalable technological solutions, advancements in robotics, and rapid digital transformation in the logistics sector, are also anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Logistics Automation Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (Kion Group AG), Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Group, Knapp AG, Mecalux S.A., Murata Machinery Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, function, enterprise size and industry vertical

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

o Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)

o Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

o Automated Sorting Systems

o De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems

o Conveyor Systems

o Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)

o Order Picking

• Software

o Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

o Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)

• Services

o Value Added Services

o Maintenance

Breakup by Function:

• Warehouse and Storage Management

• Transportation Management

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

• Retail and E-Commerce

• 3PL

• Aerospace and Defense

• Oil, Gas and Energy

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

