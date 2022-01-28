Cholera Vaccines Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global cholera vaccines market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Cholera is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio Cholera that spreads through the contaminated food and water consumption. It is an intestinal disease that exhibits the symptoms of severe diarrhea, abdominal pain, muscle cramps, dry mucus, and dehydration, which may lead to death in extreme cases. As a result, it is essential to control cholera through vaccination, available in the form of inactivated and live oral cholera vaccines. Cholera vaccine is particularly administered to travelers and people living in cholera affected areas, which helps develop immunity against the disease.

Cholera Vaccines Market Trends and Drivers:

The global cholera vaccines market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cholera worldwide as it is deemed a global threat to public health, especially in regions lacking social development.

Besides this, the growing awareness regarding the lack of proper sanitation and the adverse effects of consuming contaminated food are also fueling the market growth. In addition, governments in various countries are implementing initiatives to support cholera preventive care by focusing on immunization programs and extensively investing in developing novel cholera vaccines.

Furthermore, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are increasing awareness about cholera to reduce vaccine-preventable diseases. Moreover, the rising research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of vaccines is further expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Astellas Pharma Inc., Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (Avant Immunotherapeutics Inc.), Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Eubiologics Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc., PharmaChoice Canada Inc, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Valneva SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, vaccine type, product and end user.

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

• Whole Cell V. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-Subunit

• Killed Oral O1 and O139

Breakup by Product:

• Dukoral

• Shanchol

• Vaxchora

• Euvichol and Euvichol-Plus

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Research and Academic Laboratories

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

