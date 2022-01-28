Photocatalyst Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Photocatalyst Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Photocatalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

A photocatalyst is a substance that induces a chemical reaction in the presence of light. It is produced using easily available materials, such as oxysulfides, metal sulfides, metal oxides, oxynitrides, and composites. It absorbs light to reach a higher energy level and provide energy to a reacting substance resulting in a chemical reaction.

Photocatalyst Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of photocatalysts in the water treatment process as they have superior chemical properties and the ability to decompose organic compounds, which enhances the water treatment process. Moreover, as they are made with self-cleansing materials that act as a barrier for stains and dust, photocatalysts also find application in the construction industry. Furthermore, key players are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative photocatalysts materials using calcium sulfide (CdS) and zinc oxide (ZnO). On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

Photocatalyst Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Daicel Corporation, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd, Japan Photocatalyst Center Co. Ltd., Kaltech Co. Ltd., Nanoptek Corporation, Sakai Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Showa Denko K. K., Souma Co. Ltd., Tayca Corporation, The Chemours Company, Toto Ltd. and Tronox Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Fines

Sponge

Bars/Blocks

Granules

Ingots

Breakup by Application:

Self-Cleaning

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Anti-Fogging

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

