Disposable Medical Sensors Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2027

The global disposable medical sensors market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027

Disposable medical sensors are portable and handheld scanning equipment used in patient monitoring and therapeutic applications. They generally detect and transmit information about vital signs and symptoms of diseases, such as oxygen levels, temperature, and heart rate, in the form of electrical signals. As they are economical, time-efficient, and easy to use, disposable medical sensors are widely used to minimize mishaps in pre- and post-medical procedures and increase the overall staff and facility effectiveness and efficiency.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Disposable Medical Sensors Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as cancer, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), among the masses represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, key players are introducing carbon nanotube-based biosensors to detect E. coli and other pathogens. They are also integrating micro-technologies, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and microfluid chips, to increase their overall sales.

Besides this, the improving healthcare infrastructure is also anticipated to drive the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Amphenol Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Gentag Inc., Honeywell International Inc., nuova Personaldienstleistung GmbH, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Smiths Group plc, Starboard Medical Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd. and Vital Connect Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, placement type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Biosensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Image sensors

• Accelerometers and Patient Position Sensors

• Others

Breakup by Placement Type:

• Wearable Sensors

• Implantable Sensors

• Ingestible Sensors

• Invasive Sensors

• Strip Sensors

Breakup by Application:

• Patient Monitoring

o Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring

o Implantable Loop Recorder

o Cardiac Monitoring Electrode

o Pulse Oximeter

o Smart Pill

o Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

o Others

• Diagnostics

o Capsule Endoscopes

o HIV Test Strip Sensors

o Pregnancy Test Strip Sensors

o Drug and Alcohol Test Strip Sensors

o Blood Glucose Test Strip Sensors

• Therapeutics

o Insulin Pump Sensors

o Cardiac Therapeutic Electrode Sensors

o Cardiac Catheter Sensors

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Home Care

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

