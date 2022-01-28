2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger poised to unfold on 3rd day of Lunar New Year and enliven northern district on 12th day of Lunar New Year

MACAU, January 28 - 【DST】Promotional video 1 for “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”

【DST】Promotional video 2 for “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”

The “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” (the “Parade”) is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau as well as Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. A press conference for the event was held today (28 January).

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Vice President of Sports Bureau, Lam Lin Kio, Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Patsy Ko Pui San, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan, Acting Senior Manager of Public Relations and External Cooperation Department of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Angela Fong, and Acting Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, were present in the press conference together with representatives of the supporting and sponsoring entities.

In speaking at the press conference, MGTO Director Senna Fernandes stated that the Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year has developed into one of Macao’s most signature festive events. After two years under the influence of COVID-19, the Parade resumes under strict control and prevention of the pandemic this year. It is especially meaningful to Macao in its branding campaign as a safe and quality destination. She hopes that the Office can vigorously deliver the synergy of mega events in the New Year to deepen integration across the fields of “tourism +” and attract more residents and visitors into the communities for sightseeing, spending and fascinating travel experiences.

14 floats will come into spotlight

In strict compliance with the city’s pandemic prevention measures, MGTO will unveil an array of festivities during the Chinese New Year. Among all, the Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year is returning to the city as a prestigious and iconic event. Themed as “Turning the Fortune by the mighty Tiger”, the Parade will unfold splendidly at the central and northern districts on the 3rd day (3 February) and 12th day (12 February) of Lunar New Year. 14 dazzling floats will come into the spotlight and convey warmest festive wishes to spectators in welcoming the New Year filled with the vitality of the Tiger.

Seven of the floats are presented by governmental entities as follows: Macao Government Tourism Office, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Seven other floats are presented by local enterprises as follows: Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Sands Resorts Macao, MGM, Wynn Macau, Limited, SJM Resorts, S.A. and Multinational (Holdings) Group. Each float is thoughtfully designed to radiate captivating splendour.

Admission starts from 5:30 p.m. on 3rd day of Lunar New Year

The inaugural ceremony of the Parade will be held at 8 p.m. on the third night of Lunar New Year. 14 floats will join 22 Mainland and local performance teams to set off from Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen on Macao Peninsula until the destination at Macao Science Center. Spectator seats are set up at Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the front square of Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and the roundabout in front of Macao Science Center. Audiences can enter the spectator stands from 5:30 p.m onwards. Warm-up performances will take place at Sai Van Lake Square. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A small number of barrier-free vantage points will be set up at spectator stands for people with special needs.

The Parade will fill northern district with blessings on 12th day of Lunar New Year

At 8 p.m. on the 12th night of Lunar New Year, 14 floats will enliven the northern district, setting off from Rua Norte do Patane and passing through Av. do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon until the destination at Iao Hon Market Garden. A finale show of cultural and artistic performances will unfold at 8:15 p.m. to add the festive joy at Iao Hon Market Garden.

Earlier admission is advised in accord with pandemic prevention

A range of pandemic prevention measures will be adopted for the “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”. Upon admission to designated areas, audiences are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green color, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. Audiences are advised to arrive in advance to minimize crowding in queues at entrances.

Spectator stands will be divided into zones for management purpose. Venue code will be posted at each zone for spectators to scan through their mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. Staffers will be stationed to assist individuals with reserve scan for record when they are unable to scan the venue code.

Limited capacity will be set for each spectator stand. One seat will remain vacant between every two available seats for social distancing. In addition, entrances and exits are set up at the designated event areas with implementation of crowd management measures. According to the actual situation on site, audiences can line up for admission into spectator stands. If the size of crowd within one space reaches the maximum, spectators are required to leave in order, following the instructions of staffers on site. MGTO is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and will rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.

Live broadcast on LED screens in various districts

The organizer will live broadcast the Parade on LED screens installed at different locations as follows: Friendship Square, Macao Science Center, the roundabout at Macao Science Center, Iao Hon Market Garden, Park of Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, Tap Seac Square and Largo dos Bombeiros. In addition, TDM and Macao Cable TV will live broadcast the Parade and release recorded broadcast programs for the Parade on different channels for audiences who cannot come but like to enjoy the Parade at home.

Temporary traffic restrictions along parade routes

To ensure the event is held smoothly, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed during the Parade. The roads along the parade routes will be temporarily closed from 5 p.m. — 11 p.m. on the 3rd day (3 February) and 12th day (12 February) of Lunar New Year. The Office appreciates the public’s kind understanding for any inconvenience caused.

Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2022 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program of the “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”.